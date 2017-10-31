

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) announced the company now estimates 2017 non-GAAP EPS in a range of $1.10 to $1.23, updated from prior outlook range of $1.00 to $1.30. Net sales are now expected in the range of $6.80 billion to $6.90 billion compared to prior outlook range of $6.80 billion to $7.00 billion.



Third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share to stockholders from continuing operations was $0.30 compared to $0.18, prior year. Net sales in the quarter were $1.73 billion, up 0.5% from the third quarter of 2016. On an organic basis, consolidated net sales decreased 0.4% driven by volume growth in the International and Strategic Services segments and favorable changes in fuel surcharges which were more than offset by net volume declines in the Variable Print segment, lower postage pass through sales in the Strategic Services segment and modest price erosion across all segments.



