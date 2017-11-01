

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Corp. (YAMHF.PK) reported that through the second quarter of fiscal 2018 (April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017), its net income attributable to owners of parent decreased 27.8 percent to 19.64 billion yen from 27.21 billion yen in the prior-year period. Earnings per share declined to 104.75 yen from 145.10 yen in the year-ago period.



Through the second quarter of fiscal 2018, net sales rose 5.3 percent to 209.80 billion yen from 199.15 billion yen in the same period last year.



Operating income declined 2.9 percent to 23.93 billion yen from 24.65 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead to the year ending March 31, 2018, Yamaha Motor forecast net income attributable to parent company shareholders of 39.0 billion yen, operating income of 50.0 billion yen and net sales of 432.0 billion yen.



The company said that its full-year outlook is unchanged from the previous forecast.



