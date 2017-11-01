

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $192 million, or $1.46 per share. This was up from $179 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.50 billion. This was up from $1.44 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $192 Mln. vs. $179 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -EPS (Q1): $1.46 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q1): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.47 - $5.67



