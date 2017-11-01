

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $23.3 million, or $0.07 per share. This was up from $19.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $23.3 Mln. vs. $19.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07



