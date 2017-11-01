

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced the company continues to expect to deliver non-GAAP net operating earnings of $1.17 to $1.20 per share for 2017. For fiscal 2018, the company initiated non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance of $1.26 to $1.32 per share. The company said, consistent with the multi-year capital plan previously announced, its 2017 capital program is on track for investments of $1.6 to $1.7 billion, and 2018 capital investments are projected to be $1.7 to $1.8 billion.



NiSource expects to grow its net operating earnings per share and dividend at 5 to 7 percent each year through 2020. The company also continues to expect to invest $1.6 to $1.8 billion annually in its utility infrastructure programs through 2020.



NiSource reported net operating earnings of $23.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.06 per share, for the same period of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX