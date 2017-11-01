

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed a profit for third quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $1.13 billion, or $1.12 per share. This was lower than $1.23 billion, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $6.20 billion. This was down from $6.26 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.23 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $6.20 Bln vs. $6.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX