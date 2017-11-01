sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,784 Euro		+0,046
+0,10 %
WKN: 852523 ISIN: US8425871071 Ticker-Symbol: SOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,792
44,877
14:46
44,79
44,88
14:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN COMPANY44,784+0,10 %