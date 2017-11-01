

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $349.9 million, or $1.72 per share. This was lower than $362.4 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $1.82 billion. This was down from $1.83 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $349.9 Mln. vs. $362.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.79 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q3): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.08 to $2.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.01 Bln-$2.05 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.01 to $8.07 Full year revenue guidance: $7.76 Bln-$7.80 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX