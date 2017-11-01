

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), a technology company, Wednesday said it has lowered its fiscal 2017 guidance range for adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow, while increased its annual guidance range for revenue. Further, the company said it is conducting a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to further enhance shareholder value. The Company also announced a $200 million spend reduction program over the next 2 years.



In pre-market activity, shares were gaining around 7.5 percent to trade at $14.75.



For fiscal 2017, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.38 to $1.46. This has been updated from the previous range of $1.70 to $1.78 per share.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.68 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue, on a constant currency basis, is now expected to be in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent growth, when compared to 2016. This has been updated from the previous range of flat to 1 percent as a result of the revenue expected from Newgistics in the fourth quarter.



Free cash flow is now expected to be in the range of $350 million to $380 million. This has been updated from the previous range of $400 million to $430 million.



In its third quarter, the company's earnings declined, while revenue was flat.



Marc Lautenbach, President and CEO, said, ' . while I was disappointed in our financial results in the third quarter, I am encouraged about our path forward as we continue to transform our company.... With the Board of Directors and management team continuing to focus on enhancing shareholder value, we believe now is the time to explore a broad range of strategic alternatives that may have the potential to further unlock shareholder value.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX