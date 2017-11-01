

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TiVo Corp. (TIVO) and Discovery Communications announced that the companies have entered into a multi-year product agreement.



Discovery Communications selected TiVo's Audience Works for Marketing, an end-to-end inventory management and execution product suite that enables the company to drive ratings and viewership through audience-driven on-air promotions and cross-channel media plans. The product suite is designed to allow Discovery to improve the process of efficiently finding and targeting new, lapsed, intermittent and prospective viewers to increase overall viewership of its portfolio of networks and drive consumer loyalty.



The partnership also includes the use of audience and analytics reports, which provides viewership information from TiVo's Targeted Audience Delivery (TAD) platform to better inform users about what particular shows their audiences viewed and are predicted to view.



