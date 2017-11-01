

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) released a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $48.55 million, or $0.37 per share. This was lower than $72.30 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $883.38 million. This was down from $945.94 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $48.55 Mln. vs. $72.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.7% -Revenue (Q3): $883.38 Mln vs. $945.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.40



