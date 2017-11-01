

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corporation (SYMC) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $268 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $192 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $1.28 billion. This was up from $1.02 billion last year.



Symantec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $268 Mln. vs. $192 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1250 - $1280 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.66 - $1.76 Full year revenue guidance: $5000 - $5100 Mln



