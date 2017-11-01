

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Cable Corp. (BGC) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $43.0 million, or $0.25 per share. This was up from $32.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $994.0 million. This was up from $924.5 million last year.



General Cable Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $43.0 Mln. vs. $32.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 257.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q3): $994.0 Mln vs. $924.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



