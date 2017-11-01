

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Inc. (RIG) announced earnings for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $64 million, or $0.16 per share. This was lower than $88 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $808 million. This was down from $906 million last year.



Transocean Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $64 Mln. vs. $88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.3% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $808 Mln vs. $906 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.8%



