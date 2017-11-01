

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) announced, for 2017, the company now expects as adjusted operating income growth of 1% to 3%, increased from previous guidance of growth of 0% to 2%; and as adjusted EPS to decline 4% to 1% from prior year, revised from previous guidance of a decline of 7% to 4%.



For 2017, organic revenue growth guidance is unchanged at 1% to 3%, before the effect of foreign exchange, though now expected to be at the lower end of the range. As adjusted total revenue growth guidance is unchanged at 3% to 5%, before the effect of foreign exchange, though expected to be at the lower end of the range.



