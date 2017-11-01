

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $219.89 million, or $0.60 per share. This was higher than $213.36 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.80 billion. This was up from $1.76 billion last year.



Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $219.89 Mln. vs. $213.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.51 to $0.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.625 - $1650 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.93 to $1.95 Full year revenue guidance: $6.450 - $6.475 Bln



