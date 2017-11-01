

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP) announced earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to RMB1.61 billion, or RMB2.70 per share. This was higher than RMB0.58 billion, or RMB1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 41.8% to RMB7.90 billion. This was up from RMB5.57 billion last year.



Ctrip.com International Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB1.61 Bln. vs. RMB0.58 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 177.6% -EPS (Q3): RMB2.70 vs. RMB1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 134.8% -Revenue (Q3): RMB7.90 Bln vs. RMB5.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 41.8%



