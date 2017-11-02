

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) Thursday reported that its net income attributable to owners of the company for the nine-month period surged 68.3 percent to 98.8 billion yen from last year's 58.7 billion yen. Earnings per share increased to 215.68 yen from 128.12 yen a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew 24 percent to 1.52 trillion yen from 1.23 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2017, the company now forecast profit attributable to owners of the company of 110.00 billion yen, on revenue of 2.03 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX