

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $716 million, or $2.83 per share. This was up from $503 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $10.38 billion. This was up from $9.88 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $716 Mln. vs. $503 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.3% -EPS (Q3): $2.83 vs. $1.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q3): $10.38 Bln vs. $9.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $10.40



