

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) said that it raised its fiscal year 2017 outlook. For fiscal 2017, the company now expects consolidated adjusted income from operations to be in the range of $2.60 billion to $2.65 billion, or $10.20 to $10.40 per share. Previously, the company expected consolidated adjusted income from operations to be the range of $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion, or $9.75 to $10.05 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.03 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



David Cordani, President and Chief Executive Officer said, 'As we look ahead to 2018, we expect to drive continued innovation and growth as we deliver sustained value in a rapidly changing and dynamic environment.'



The company projects total revenue Growth to be approximately 4% for fiscal year 2017. Previously, the company expected total revenue growth for the year to be in the range of 3 percent to 4 percent.



