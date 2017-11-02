

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $420.9 million, or $0.86 per share. This was higher than $376.9 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $3.68 billion. This was down from $3.95 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $420.9 Mln. vs. $376.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $2.85 Full year revenue guidance: $14.7 - $14.8 Bln



