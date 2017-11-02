

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Avon Products (AVP) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $18.0 million, or $0.03 per share. This was up from $15.8 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.42 billion. This was up from $1.41 billion last year.



Avon Products earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $18.0 Mln. vs. $15.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.03 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



