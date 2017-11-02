

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) announced the company expects to see modest improvement continue in its fourth-quarter. However, it will not be enough to overcome the slow start to 2017, and thus the company expects annual results to come in below its 2017 guidance. Management expects to meet its 2017 cost savings target and deliver positive free cash flow for the year.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.03, for the third quarter. Revenue increased 1% to $1.4 billion.



