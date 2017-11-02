

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $133.4 million, or $0.52 per share. This was higher than $124.0 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $967.9 million. This was up from $870.7 million last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $133.4 Mln. vs. $124.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $967.9 Mln vs. $870.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.92



