

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $106 million, or $0.12 per share. This was higher than $73 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $1.94 billion. This was down from $2.28 billion last year.



Chesapeake Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $106 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $1.94 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX