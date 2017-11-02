

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $36 million, or $0.29 per share. This was lower than $91 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $526 million. This was down from $552 million last year.



Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $36 Mln. vs. $91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -60.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -58.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q3): $526 Mln vs. $552 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $600 - $620 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.26 - $1.31



