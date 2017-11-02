

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) reported that its net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third-quarter was $25 million or break even per share compared to net income of $219 million or $0.04 per share in the prior year.



Net income for the quarter was $3.02 billion down from $3.20 billion in the previous year.



Net interest income decreased to $5.27 billion from $5.44 billion last year. But, Non-interest income surged to $1.22 billion from $151 million in the previous year.



The company reported a positive net worth of $3.6 billion as of September 30, 2017. As a result, the company will pay Treasury a $3.0 billion dividend in December 2017 if the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) declares a dividend in this amount.



