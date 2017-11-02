

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $164.1 million, or $1.99 per share. This was higher than $158.3 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $1.66 billion. This was down from $1.82 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $164.1 Mln. vs. $158.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.99 vs. $1.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.8%



