

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced its core FFO guidance for 2017 was increased to a range of $2.51 to $2.53 per share from a range of $2.46 to $2.50. The 2017 AFFO is estimated to be $2.54 to $2.56 per share.



The company also announced 2018 Core FFO guidance of $2.60 to $2.64 per share and estimated 2018 AFFO to be $2.64 to $2.68 per share.



Third-quarter core FFO per common share increased 10.2% over prior year results. AFFO per common share increased 6.6% over prior year results.



