

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $12.99 million, or $1.11 per share. This was higher than $8.98 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $48.16 million. This was up from $38.52 million last year.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $12.99 Mln. vs. $8.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.2% -Revenue (Q3): $48.16 Mln vs. $38.52 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.83 - $4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $181 - $183 Mln



