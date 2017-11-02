

Notice of 2017 Preliminary Results Admiral Group plc will be announcing its 2017 Preliminary Results on Wednesday 28 February 2018 at 7.00am.



On the same day the Group will host an analyst presentation on the results at 9.00am at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, King Edward Hall, King Edward Street, EC1A 1HQ.



Those analysts wishing to attend are asked to contact Tom Blackwell at FTI Consulting on +44 20 3727 1051 or tom.blackwell@fticonsulting.com



The presentation will be accessible via a conference call for those unable to attend in person.



To register to participate in the conference call please also contact Tom Blackwell. A web cast of the presentation will be available live, and following the meeting, on the Admiral Group plc website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk



For more information, please contact: Admiral Karen Maguire Investors & Analysts +44 (0) 29 2060 2075 James Carnduff Media +44 (0) 29 2043 4232



FTI Consulting Edward Berry +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 Tom Blackwell +44 (0) 20 3727 1051



Admiral Group plc LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



