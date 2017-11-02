

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $247.9 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $229.6 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.40 billion. This was up from $1.38 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $247.9 Mln. vs. $229.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX