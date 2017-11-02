

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for 2017, the company now expects revenue growth of approximately 5 percent versus the prior outlook of approximately 3 to 4 percent, and non-GAAP earnings per share now in the range of $5.35 to $5.40 versus the prior outlook of $5.20 to $5.30.



For the fourth-quarter, Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 3 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2016. The company expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.00 to $2.05 per share.



Third-quarter non-GAAP EPS was $1.53, up 12 percent from prior year. Sales were $1.6 billion, up 7 percent from a year ago. Sales were up 5 percent organically.



The company also announced that its board has increased regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 52 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on Jan. 12, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX