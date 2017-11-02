

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) released earnings for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $3.0 million, or $0.09 per share. This was lower than $13.9 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.25 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.



YRC Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.0 Mln. vs. $13.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -78.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.09 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -78.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%



