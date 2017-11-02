

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) announced, for 2017, the company anticipates non-GAAP revenue to be at the high end of the prior range of between $1.79 billion and $1.82 billion. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be at the high end of the prior range of between $345 million and $365 million. The company affirmed its non-GAAP earnings per share growth target of between 10 and 15 percent, or between $0.61 and $0.63 per share.



Third-quarter Non-GAAP net income attributable to stockholders totaled $30 million, up 14% when compared with the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.16, compared with $0.14. Adjusted EBITDA was $97 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 22 percent increase compared with the third quarter of 2016.



