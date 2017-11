WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) announced, for the year 2017, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.15. The company's previous forecast was in the range of $4.00 to $4.15 per share.



Third-quarter adjusted earnings were $453 million or $1.47 per share compared to $460 million or $1.51 per share, prior year.



