

BONN (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (S) are working to salvage their potential blockbuster merger, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, days after Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son appeared to call off the talks.



T-Mobile made a revised offer, which Sprint is considering, the Journal said. Terms of the new offer were unclear. The two sides could reach a deal within weeks, but the two companies could still fail to agree on deal terms.



T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere spoke with Sprint Chief Executive Marcelo Claure on Wednesday, after a T-Mobile board meeting in New York where directors agreed to renew their overtures to Sprint to keep the deal alive, the report said.



Legere conveyed to Mr. Claure that T-Mobile and its parent company, Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG, didn't want the deal to fall apart, the report said.



