sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,847 Euro		+0,014
+0,37 %
WKN: A2DR8M ISIN: IT0005252140 Ticker-Symbol: SPE1 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
SAIPEM SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAIPEM SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,775
3,855
10:15
3,81
3,834
10:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAIPEM SPA
SAIPEM SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAIPEM SPA3,847+0,37 %