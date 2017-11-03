

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) narrowed its adjusted EPS guidance for 2017 to the range of $2.65 to $2.70 per share. Previously, the company projected adjusted EPS in a range of $2.65 to $2.75.



On an adjusted basis, excluding certain items, net earnings per share in the third quarter of 2017 were $0.70 compared to $0.66 in the third quarter of 2016. Reported net sales were $1.01 billion, an increase of 5.8% compared to $954.2 million in the third quarter of 2016. Net sales, excluding precious metals, increased 4.3% on a constant currency basis and internal growth was 2.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2016.



