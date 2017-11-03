

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) reported Friday that its second-quarter earnings per share declined to $0.14 from prior year's $0.18.



Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $31.79 million, compared to $41.11 million a year ago.



Net investment income dropped to $34.16 million from last year's $39.54 million. The company's net investment income was $0.16 per share, compared to $0.18 per share a year ago.



The net asset value was $6.72 per share as of September 30, 2017, compared to $6.73 as of June 30, 2017.



Total Investment income in the quarter dropped to $66.46 million from prior year's $69.03 million.



The company further said its Board of Directors on November 2 declared a distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on January 5, 2018 to shareholders of record as of December 21, 2017.



James Zelter, Apollo Investment's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We continue to make steady progress with respect to our investment portfolio repositioning strategy that we outlined last year. We continue to deploy capital into our core strategies including investments made pursuant to our co-investment order.'



