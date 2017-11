WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp. (AEE) narrowed its 2017 core earnings guidance range to $2.73 to $2.87 per share, compared to the prior range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share. Ameren recorded third-quarter 2017 core earnings of $302 million, or $1.24 per share.



'As a result of continued solid execution of our strategy, including disciplined cost management, we remain on track to deliver strong earnings results this year,' said Warner Baxter, CEO of Ameren Corp.



