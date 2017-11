WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix has suspended production of the sixth season of House of Cards amid sexual assault claims against Kevin Spacey.



'[Media Rights Capital] and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address concerns of our cast and crew,' the company said in a joint statement with 'House of Cards' production company Media Rights Capital.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX