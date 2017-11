This NIKKEI 225 Forecast for 2018 covers the question top of mind of many investors today: will Tokyo's NIKKEI 225 continue on its impressive upwards run which accelerated early 2017? Will the Reviving Stimulus program or what the world is commonly referring to as Abenomics be enough to keep the Nikkei 225 rally going? Eleven months ago, at InvestingHaven, we said that The Nikkei 225 chart looks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...