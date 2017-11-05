

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on September 20 and 21, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the BoJ policy board voted 8-1 to hold the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The BoJ board also voted to retain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



Japan also will see October results for the services and composite PMIs from Nikkei; in September, their scores were 51.0 and 51.7, respectively.



Australia will see October results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities and job advertisement data from ANZ.



The inflation forecast in September called for an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, while job ads were flat on a monthly basis.



New Zealand will see the RBNZ's two-year inflation forecast for the fourth quarter, as well as the October commodity price index from ANZ. The inflation forecast for Q3 was 2.1 percent, while commodity prices gained 0.8 percent in September.



Indonesia will release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.1 percent on quarter and 5.0 percent on year. That follows the 4.0 percent quarterly increase and the 5.01 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX