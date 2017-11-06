

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Incyte Corp. (INCY) announced Sunday that patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis or RA treated with baricitinib reported greater improvements in pain control when compared to Humira (adalimumab) or placebo.



Lilly plans to resubmit the New Drug Application or NDA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for baricitinib as a treatment for adult patients with RA before the end of January 2018. Baricitinib is approved for the treatment of adult patients with RA in several geographies, including the European Union and Japan.



The companies presented the new post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 RA-BEAM study disclosing outcomes of patient-reported levels of pain control at the American College of Rheumatology/Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.



Baricitinib is a once-daily oral JAK inhibitor currently in clinical studies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.



RA-BEAM was a 52-week trial of 1,305 patients who had active, moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis or RA, despite ongoing treatment with methotrexate. The observed safety profile in RA-BEAM was consistent with previous trials evaluating baricitinib.



James McGill of Lilly Bio-Medicines said, 'While there are many treatments available for RA patients, these data suggest that baricitinib, if approved, may be an important advancement for patients suffering from RA-related pain. We are pleased to share these data suggesting that baricitinib could provide a potential new option for people living with RA.'



In December 2009, Lilly and Incyte announced an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of baricitinib and certain follow-on compounds for patients with inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.



Baricitinib was submitted for regulatory review seeking marketing approval for the treatment of RA in the U.S., the European Union and Japan in 2016. The drug was approved in the EU in February 2017 and in Japan in July 2017.



In April 2017, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter on the NDA for baricitinib. Baricitinib remains under review in other markets. It is also being studied for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and systemic lupus erythematosus. The Phase 3 program for psoriatic arthritis is expected to begin in 2018.



