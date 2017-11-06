

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 and further to the announcement made on 27 June 2017, the Company announces that Robert Walker will retire from the Board on 6 November 2017 and Stuart Chambers will succeed Robert as Non-executive Chairman with effect from 7 November 2017. Stuart will become Chairman of the Nominations Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and Stay Safe Committee.



The membership of the Committees of the Board from 7 November will be:



+----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+ |Audit Committee |Ruth Anderson (Chair), Coline McConville, Christopher | | |Rogers and John Rogers | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+ |Nominations Committee |Stuart Chambers (Chair), Ruth Anderson, Coline | | |McConville, Pete Redfern, Christopher Rogers and John | | |Rogers. | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+ |Remuneration Committee|Coline McConville (Chair), Stuart Chambers, Pete | | |Redfern and Christopher Rogers | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+ |Stay Safe Committee |Pete Redfern (Chair), Ruth Anderson, John Carter and | | |Stuart Chambers | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+



