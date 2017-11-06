sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,559 Euro		+0,113
+0,65 %
WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 Ticker-Symbol: LFP 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,509
18,074
15:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC17,559+0,65 %