

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higher Monday morning after Saudi Arabia rulers purged political enemies and arrested one of the world's richest men on anti-corruption charges.



Billionaire investor Prince al-Waleed bin Talal, a significant shareholder in Twitter Inc., Lyft Inc., Citigroup, and Four Seasons Holdings, faces money laundering charges.



Gold was up $3 at 1271 an ounce, steady after a 3-month low.



Traders are focused on developments in the Middle East amid a lack of economic news in the U.S.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak about Lessons from the Financial Crisis at a luncheon event at the Economic Club of New York, with moderated Q&A, in New York.



On Friday, the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October as employment rebounded from anemic gains in the prior month due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX