OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Gildan Activewear Inc (USA) (GIL) was downgraded today despite upbeat earnings. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $34 to $30.
17:57
Gildan Activewear Downgraded
Do
Gildan Activewear (GIL) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Do
Gildan Activewear Inc: Gildan Activewear earns $116.1M (U.S.) in Q3 2017
Do
Gildan Activewear Inc. - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
Do
Gildan Activewear Increases Size Of Existing NCIB Program
OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results, Gildan Activewear Inc.(GIL, GIL.TO) said it has increased the common share allotment of its current normal course issuer...
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC
25,246
+1,48 %