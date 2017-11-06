

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $116.70 million, or $1.47 per share. This was higher than $107.24 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $872.94 million. This was up from $777.00 million last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $116.70 Mln. vs. $107.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $872.94 Mln vs. $777.00 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.3%



