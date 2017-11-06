WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) released earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.
The company said its bottom line fell to $30 million, or $0.35 per share. This was lower than $53 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $30 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -43.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -39.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39
