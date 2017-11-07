

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French resource management firm Veolia Environnement (VE) Tuesday reported that its current net income - Group share for nine months was down 1.6 percent to 406 million euros, but was up 3.3 percent, excluding capital gains.



Current EBIT for the period grew 1.3 percent to 1.049 billion euros, and rose 2.2 percent at constant exchange rates.



For the nine-month period, Group consolidated revenue increased 3.7 percent to 18.2 billion euros, while it was up 4.4 percent at constant exchange rates. At constant exchange rates and excluding the impact of construction and energy prices, nine-month revenue increased 4.9 percent.



Looking ahead, in view of its year-to-date performance, the Group said its medium-term outlook is fully confirmed.



